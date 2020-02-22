The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded defenceman Ben Harpur to the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Miikka Salomaki.

The @MapleLeafs have acquired forward Miikka Salomaki from Nashville in exchange for Ben Harpur.



Salomaki, 26, has appeared in five games with the Predators this season, scoring one goal. In 41 games with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, he has five goals and 10 assists. Salomaki has appeared in 167 career NHL games, all with the Predators where he has 12 goals and 27 points.

Harpur, 25, has 11 points in 33 games this season with the AHL's Toronto Marlies. He has suited up for 103 career NHL games, all with the Ottawa Senators. Harpur last saw NHL action during the 2018-19 campaign, where he recorded a goal and five points in 51 games for the Sens.