Dubas breaks down thought process behind deal with Ottawa

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Monday that the club has acquired defenceman Tyson Barrie, forward Alex Kerfoot and a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft from the Colorado Avalanche via trade.

Toronto is sending Colorado forward Nazem Kadri, defenceman Calle Rosen and its third-round selection in the 2020 NHL draft.

Colorado will retain 50 percent of Barrie's average annual value (US$5.5 million) as part of the transaction.

The 27-year-old Barrie, dressed in 78 games for the Avalanche during the 2018-19 season and registered 14 goals and 59 points, which ranked seventh among NHL defencemen.

In 484 career regular season games, all with Colorado, the Victoria native has produced 75 goals and 307 points.

Barrie was originally drafted by Colorado in the third round (64th overall) in 2009.

Kerfoot, 24, appeared in 78 games for the Avalanche in 2018-19 and recorded 15 goals and 42 points.

Kerfoot, from Vancouver, was originally selected by New Jersey in the fifth round (150th overall) in 2012 and signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Colorado in Aug. 2017.