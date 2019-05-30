1h ago
Leafs trade Gordeev's rights to Wild
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded the rights to unsigned defenceman Fedor Gordeev to the Minnesota Wild for a conditional seventh-round pick.
Gordeev, a fifth-round pick of the Maple Leafs in 2017, will re-enter the NHL Draft if not signed before Saturday (June 1). TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports he is expected to sign with the Wild before the deadline.
The 20-year-old split last between the Flint Firebirds and Guelph Storm in OHL. He scored seven goals and posted 32 points in 63 games between the two teams. The Toronto native added two goals and one assist in 23 games as the Storm reached the Memorial Cup as OHL champions.