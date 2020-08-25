The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded Kasperi Kapanen, Jesper Lindgren and Pontus Aberg to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick (15th overall), Evan Rodrigues, Filip Hallander and David Warsofsky.

Official now. Honestly that's pretty impressive for the Leafs after giving the 13th overall pick to Carolina in the Marleau deal being able to go out and get the 15th overall pick at a reasonable price https://t.co/GoRtYNXaPX — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) August 25, 2020

Kapanen, 24, had 13 goals and 36 points in 69 games with the Maple Leafs during the regular season. He added two assists in five games during the team's play-in series against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Drafted 22nd overall by the Penguins in 2014, Kapanen was traded to the Maple Leafs in 2015 in the deal that saw Phil Kessel head the other way.

"Kasperi is a good, young player that brings speed to our lineup and plays the way we want to play," Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said in a team release. "Having previously drafted him, we know him as a player and feel he can improve our top-6. Aberg and Lindgren are both young players that will further add to our organizational depth."

Kapanen is signed for two more seasons at a $3.2 million AAV. He scored a career-high 20 goals and posted 44 points in 78 games last season.

Lindgren, 23, was a fourth-round pick of the Maple Leafs in 2015. The defenceman had one goal and nine points in 31 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season.

Aberg, 26, had one assist in five games with the Maple Leafs this season. He added 20 goals and 44 points in 55 games with the Marlies.

The Penguins elected earlier this month to keep the 15th overall pick this year and send their 2021 first-round pick to the Minnesota Wild instead.

Rodrigues, a restricted free agent, was acquired this season by the Penguins from the Buffalo Sabres. The 27-year-old winger had six goals and 10 points in 45 games between the two teams.

Hallander, 20, was drafted by the Penguins in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft. The centre had five goals and 14 points in 27 games with Lulea HF in Sweden this season.

Toronto really likes Hållander. Smart, competitive player. Early option to sign Rodrigues if there’s a deal to be made. They pick up a much needed 1st round pick and shave $3.2 million in cap space. Impressive trade. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) August 25, 2020

Warsofsky, 30, had 10 goals and 33 points in 55 games with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season. The defenceman is a veteran of 55 career NHL games with the Boston Bruins, Penguins, New Jersey Devils and Colorado Avalanche.

The Maple Leafs traded their first-round pick in this year's draft to the Hurricanes last summer, sending Patrick Marleau to Carolina along with the selection.

More details to follow.