The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded Patrick Marleau to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round pick. The Leafs also included a conditional first-round pick (2020) and a seventh-round pick (2020) in the deal.

The 39-year-old scored 16 goals and tallied 37 points in 82 regular season games with the Maple Leafs. Marleau played seven playoff games registering two points as the Maple Leafs were eliminated in game seven of the first round by the Boston Bruins.

Marleau was originally selected by the San Jose Sharks 2nd overall in the first round of the 1997 NHL Draft. He played 19 seasons with the Sharks before signing with the Maple Leafs as an unrestricted free agent in 2017.

Marleau is entering the final season of a three-year $18.75 million contract carrying a $6.25 million cap hit.

The Saskatchewan-born forward has 551 goals and 1166 points in 1657 career NHL games. In 191 career playoff games, Marleau has 72 goals and 127 points.