Kapanen ready to do the 'dirty work' for Marner and JT

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the team has trimmed their training camp roster. The Leafs now have 54 players (31 forwards, 17 defencemen and six goaltenders) left in camp.

Mikhail Abramov (Victoriaville), Semyon Der-Arguchintsev (Peterborough), Filip Kral (Spokane), Kalle Loponen (Sudbury), Marc-Antoine Pepin (Shawinigan), Nicholas Robertson (Peterborough) and Riley Stotts (Calgary) have all been assigned to their CHL teams.

The following 15 players have been reassigned to the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and will skate with the Maple Leafs Player Development Staff ahead of the Marlies’ 2019 training camp, which will open on September 24: Matthew Bradley, Justin Brazeau, Giorgio Estephan, Brady Ferguson, Alex Gudbranson, Ryan Johnston, Michael Kapla, Aaron Luchuk, Tanner MacMaster, Zach O’Brien, Scott Pooley, Marcus Power, Sergei Sapego, Ian Scott and Maksim Zhukov.

The Maple Leafs open their preseason schedule against the Ottawa Senators at Mile One Center in St. John's on September 17.