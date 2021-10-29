Up Next

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed forward Michael Amadio on waivers Friday.

The 25-year-old is without a point in three games with the Maple Leafs this season, last playing with the team on Oct. 16.

Michael Amadio (C, RW) | TOR#LeafsForeverhttps://t.co/3ZClms3SdJ — CapFriendly Transactions (@CF_Transactions) October 29, 2021

Amadio had one assist in five games with the Ottawa Senators last season.

A third-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in 2014, Amadio has 16 goals and 40 points in 176 career games.