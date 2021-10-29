1h ago
Maple Leafs place F Amadio on waivers
The Toronto Maple Leafs placed forward Michael Amadio on waivers Friday. The 25-year-old is without a point in three games with the Maple Leafs this season, last playing with the team on Oct. 16.
TSN.ca Staff
Amadio had one assist in five games with the Ottawa Senators last season.
A third-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in 2014, Amadio has 16 goals and 40 points in 176 career games.