The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Wayne Simmonds to a two-year contract extension. The average annual value of the contract is worth $900,000.

Simmonds, 32, skated in 38 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2020-21, recording nine points (seven goals, two assists). He recorded an assist in seven playoff games.

Simmonds was originally selected in the second round (61st overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings. He skated in the 2017 NHL All-Star Game.

In 947 career NHL games, the Scarborough native has 258 goals and 508 points split between the Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres and Maple Leafs.