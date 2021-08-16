The Toronto Maple Leafs announced a pair of changes to the club's organizational structure on Monday with promotions for Wes Clark and Eric Joyce.

Retaining his position as assistant director of player personnel, Clark has also been named director of amateur scouting, while Joyce, the team's director of hockey strategy, also becomes its director of pro scouting.

A native of Oakville, Ont., the 37-year-old Clark rejoined the Leafs in the summer of 2018 after having spent two years with the Florida Panthers as a scout. Prior to working for the Panthers, Clark had served as a scout and player evaluation consultant with the Leafs from 2014 to 2016.

Like Clark, Joyce also spent time with the Panthers organization. The 43-year-old Joyce joined the Leafs last fall after seven years with the Panthers, moving up the ranks from assistant to the general manager to assistant general manager by the time he left for Toronto.