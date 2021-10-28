Nylander: Leafs 'got closer to where we want to be' in OT win

The Toronto Maple Leafs snapped their four-game winless skid on Wednesday thanks to an overtime goal from William Nylander against the Chicago Blackhawks.

After trailing 2-0 in the first period, the Leafs responded with goals in the second and third periods to push the game to the extra frame and earn their first win since Oct. 16.

"It hasn't been looking too pretty the last few nights," Nylander said postgame. "Tonight, I think we got closer to where we want to be, but not fully there yet."

The Maple Leafs outshot the Blackhawks, who were without five players including Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews due to COVID protocols, 40-29 on the night. Captain John Tavares opened the scoring for the Leafs in the second period, while former Blackhawk David Kampf scored his first as a Maple Leaf to tie the game at 2-2 in the third.

"It feels good for us," Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "We've been through a lot here on this road trip. Some of it is self-inflicted, but still nonetheless, mentally it's been a lot. To get two points going home feels good, for sure. There are a lot of things that we still need to clean up. Tonight, at the end of a long road trip with the way things have gone, we fought. We got a great goal from Kampf. That line really worked to get us that goal.

"To find a way to get the second point, that's big for us."

Toronto improved to 3-4-1 on the season with the victory, a fry cry from their early success in last year's Canadian division, when they reached their 20th game of the season before suffering their fourth regulation loss.

The Maple Leafs will next face the Detroit Red Wings (4-2-1) on Saturday night in Toronto.