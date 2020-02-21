According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets are among the teams with interest in Ottawa Senators forward Vladislav Namestnikov, who was scratched ahead of Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Jets for "asset management."

Dreger reported earlier this week the Senators were getting calls on Namestnikov, a pending unrestricted free agent, and it appears he could soon be on the move.

"It's asset management by Pierre Dorion - the general manager for the Ottawa Senators - not having him in the lineup against the Jets" Dreger said on Thursday's edition of Insider Trading. "I'm told that Dorion is considering multiple options on Vladislav Namestnikov. I can tell you that at least four teams of interest have inquired about him, not saying that one of those teams is the team that ends up with Namestnikov, but we're talking about the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Winnipeg Jets... the Colorado Avalanche consider Namestnikov, perhaps, as a plan B if they don't land New York's Chris Kreider and you've got the Columbus Blue Jackets in that mix as well. Pierre Dorion, obviously, has something that he feels really close on with Namestnikov."

The Senators acquired Namestnikov from the New York Rangers in October for Nick Ebert and a 2021 fourth-round pick. In 54 games with the team, the 27-year-old has 13 goals and 25 points.

He carries a $3.25 million cap hit for the remainder of the year, with the Rangers having retained $750,000 in the trade earlier this season.

Both the Maple Leafs and Jets have connected with the Senators for trades already this week, with the Jets acquiring Dylan DeMelo for a third-round pick and the Maple Leafs sending Aaron Luchuk and a conditional sixth-round pick to Ottawa for forward Max Veronneau.