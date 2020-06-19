The Toronto Maple Leafs released a statement Friday night saying they "will not be commenting on reports surrounding testing for any of the club's players or staff."

Here's the full statement:

"Per the National Hockey League protocol with respect to COVID-19, the Toronto Maple Leafs will not be commenting on reports surrounds testing for any of the club's players or staff. A person's medical information in this regard is private. The club will defer to the NHL's policy on handling the disclosure of positive tests results, in that the league will provide updates on a regular basis with aggregate totals of the numbers of tests conducted and number of positive tests reported without disclosing either the identities of affected clubs or players."

Earlier Friday, a report came down of a player on the Maple Leafs roster testing positive for COVID-19.

Also on Friday, the Tampa Bay Lightning were forced to temporarily shut down their training facility during Phase 2 because multiple players and some staff tested positive for COVID-19, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie. McKenzie believes it's three players and two staff members who tested positive and adds that remaining players and staff are being tested. The expectation is the training facility will re-open if there are no more positive tests.

Last week, a Boston Bruins player became the 10th NHLer to have a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

NHL training camps, otherwise known as Phase 3 of the league’s return-to-play plan, are expected to start on July 10.