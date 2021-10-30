Marlies score three goals in third period to edge Belleville Senators

TORONTO — The Toronto Marlies scored three times in the third period, including twice in a 23-second-span, to overcome the Belleville Senators 5-2 in the American Hockey League Saturday.

Alex Steeves, with his second of the game, Josh Ho-Sang and Bobby McMann, with his first of the season, scored three unanswered goals for the Marlies (4-3-0) in the third to take a commanding lead.

Ho-Sang scored his third goal in two games at 16:08 to put Toronto up 4-1 and McMann sealed it at 16:31.

The Marlies also defeated Belleville 5-2 on Friday. The Senators (2-5-0) are last in the AHL's North Division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2021.