CEDAR PARK, Texas — Marlies assistant coach Rob Davison experienced a medical emergency ahead of Toronto's game against the Texas Stars on Friday night, leading to the postponement of the American Hockey League game.

The incident occurred in the visitors dressing room at HEB Center, the home of the Stars.

Davison, 39, was immediately transported to hospital where he is being evaluated and will remain under medical supervision.

Following the emergency the Marlies leadership group asked for the game to be postponed to allow the team's players and staff to process the incident.

The league announced later Friday night that as per AHL Rule 66.1, the Stars are awarded a 1-0 win.