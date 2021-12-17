The American Hockey League have postponed three upcoming Toronto Marlies games after five players tested positive for COVID-19.



The postponed games were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Grand Rapids, and Tuesday versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The Marlies have no scheduled games until Dec. 26 versus the Belleville Senators.

News: Toronto Marlies games postponed through December 21st.



December 18 at Grand Rapids

December 19 at Grand Rapids

December 21 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton



— Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) December 17, 2021

All Marlies players and staff are double vaccinated, and the team is following all protocols while working closely with Toronto Public Health.

No make-up dates have been determined.

Additionally, the AHL has postponed two upcoming Belleville Senators games due to COVID-19 protocols.

The postponed games were scheduled for Friday in Syracuse, and Saturday versus Providence.

The move comes after the Senators’ game Wednesday against Lehigh Valley was cancelled for the same reason.

PRESS RELEASE: Senators game in Syracuse postponed due to COVID-19 protocols



— Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) December 17, 2021

The Senators are following enhanced protocols at the direction of the team’s medical staff and the AHL.

No make-up dates have been determined.