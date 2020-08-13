Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin released a statement on Thursday afternoon to deny allegations of abuse levied towards him by his ex-wife on social media.

"This morning, accusations were made against me on social media by my former wife that I vehemently deny," Griffin said in the statement. "We are involved in a longstanding legal dispute over alimony and child support arrangements. I am disappointed to have to address false accusations in this way, and I apologize for any distraction this has potentially caused for our team at this important time."

The Raptors also issued a statement in support of Griffin.

"When we saw these allegations this morning, we were dismayed - Adrian is a valuable member of our team," the team said in its statement. "Our leadership immediately spoke with him and he flatly denied the allegations in the posts. We will support the process as he and his former partner settle these matters."

Griffin acted as head coach for the team during Wednesday's 125-121 win over the Philadelphia 76ers with Nick Nurse sitting out.

Griffin, 46, is in his second season on the Raptors staff as Nurse's lead assistant.

A native of Wichita, Kas., Griffin played 477 career games in the NBA over 10 seasons with the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls and Seattle SuperSonics.

Upon his retirement in 2008, Griffin joined the coaching ranks first with the Milwaukee Bucks, then the Bulls, Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder before joining the Raptors in 2018.