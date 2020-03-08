Toronto Raptors centre Marc Gasol (hamstring) will return from injury for the team on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings. Fred VanVleet remains out for the Raptors, while Serge Ibaka will start with Gasol coming in off the bench.

Raptors are one step closer to full strength. Gasol returns vs the Kings tonight but will come off the bench and be on a minute restriction, according to the folks in Sacramento. VanVleet is still out but sounds like he’s expected back this coming week. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 8, 2020

Gasol has not played for the Raptors since a January 28 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. In the 130-144 home win, the 35-year-old scored 10 points in 16:29, before leaving the contest with hamstring tightness.

The injury, which cost him 15 games, was a reoccurrence of a hamstring injury that had previously forced him to sit out 12 times earlier in the year.

Gasol has appeared in 35 games this season, all starts, for the Raptors and has averaged 7.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.