Toronto Raptors' centre Chris Boucher (sprained MCL) will return from a nine-game absence and start tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Boucher will play and start. Raptors will have 9 active players tonight. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) May 11, 2021

The 28-year-old last played on April 24 against the Brooklyn Nets. Boucher is in the midst of a career year, averaging 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 24 minutes per game.

The Raptors will only have nine players active on Tuesday as Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Paul Watson, Rodney Hood, and Aron Baynes have been listed as out.