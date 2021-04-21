Toronto Raptors centre Chris Boucher suffered a left knee sprain Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets and limped gingerly to the locker room.

Injury update: Chris Boucher, left knee sprain, will not return. — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 22, 2021

Brooklyn's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot came down hard on Boucher's left ankle while fighting for a rebound and sent him to the floor in obvious pain.

The team announced soon after that he would not return to the game as the Raptors went on to win 114-103. He will have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Boucher is headed for an MRI to determine the severity of his left knee injury. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 22, 2021

Boucher had four points and seven rebounds in 10:35 of action before departing.

He is in his third season with the Raptors and averages 13.8 points and 6.7 rebounds in 58 games so far this season.

Following their showdown with Brooklyn, Toronto will be back in action Saturday afternoon in the World's Most Famous Arena against the New York Knicks.