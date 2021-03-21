Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for throwing his facemask behind the scorer's table and directing profanity towards the officials before leaving the floor after the team's 115-112 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday.

Throwing a face mask toward the stands and directing inappropriate language toward a referee has earned Toronto’s Nick Nurse a $50,000 fine: pic.twitter.com/FbeTZB06kl — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 21, 2021

"[We] outplayed them all over the place. It's a hard one to win," Nurse told reporters following the game on Friday. "It just didn't seem like they were going to let us win tonight."

The Raptors were called for 27 more fouls than the Jazz, the second-largest disparity of the 2020-21 season, resulting in a 41-14 free throw advantage for Utah. A frustrated Nurse believed the Raptors did enough to earn more calls from the officials.

"A lot of calls, man. Every trip, every possession was free throws," said Nurse. "We were moving faster, cutting harder, charging in further. We were twice the aggressor."

The Raptors have lost seven consecutive games as the look to right the ship with a full lineup following the return of Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby from the COVID protocol list.

They will have a chance to snap the losing skid Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.