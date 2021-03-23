The Toronto Raptors have denied a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania that forward Pascal Siakam was fined $50,000 by the team for a "heated exchange" with head coach Nick Nurse following Sunday night's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A member of the team's media relations staff told Postmedia's Ryan Wolstat that “Regarding reports of a fine, we’re still discussing the situation and no decisions have been made.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Charania reported that the verbal confrontation reportedly took place as the team was leaving the floor after the 116-105 loss in Cleveland with sources telling Charania that "several choice words were issued."

As TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes, Siakam did not play at all during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cavs.

But the 26-year-old Siakam played nearly 37 minutes during the team's 117-99 loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Siakam had 21 points and 10 boards in the team's ninth-straight defeat.

If Siakam were to be disciplined by the Raptors, it would not be for the first time this season. He was a healthy scratch in the team's Dec. 31 game against the New York Knicks after leaving the court early during a Dec. 29 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers.

An All-Star for the first time in 2020, Siakam has averaged 19.8 points on .447 shooting, 7.3 boards and 4.7 assists over 35.3 minutes a night in 34 games this season.