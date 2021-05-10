1h ago
Raptors eliminated from playoff contention
The Toronto Raptors will miss the NBA Playoffs for the first time in eight years. The Raptors were eliminated from Playoffs contention with the Indiana Pacers' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto currently has a 27-41 record with four games left to play in the 72-game regular season.
More details to come.