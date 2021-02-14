Armstrong: ‘There’s no way Boston’s beating the Raptors in Game 7’ if Toronto played at home last year

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. TSN's Josh Lewenberg noted Raptors head coach Nick Nurse seemed optimistic yesterday Anunoby would be able to play.

Russell and Culver are out for the Wolves.

Forward Yuta Watanabe is listed as doubtful for the game again while guard Patrick McCaw is out, with Lewenberg adding it sounds like he is getting closer to a return.

The 23-year-old Anunoby is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 17 games with Toronto this season.

