29m ago
Anunoby listed as questionable vs. Wolves
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Forward Yuta Watanabe is listed as doubtful for the game again while guard Patrick McCaw is out.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. TSN's Josh Lewenberg noted Raptors head coach Nick Nurse seemed optimistic yesterday Anunoby would be able to play.
Forward Yuta Watanabe is listed as doubtful for the game again while guard Patrick McCaw is out, with Lewenberg adding it sounds like he is getting closer to a return.
The 23-year-old Anunoby is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 17 games with Toronto this season.
