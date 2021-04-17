The Toronto Raptors have been fined $25,000 for failing to comply with the league's policies governing player rest and injury reporting.

As the Toronto Star's Doug Smith points out, the Raptors in their most recent game Friday night against the Orlando Magic listed starting players Kyle Lowry and OG Anunoby as out because of rest purposes as opposed to with injuries.

The Raptors have frequently been short-handed recently due to players resting, injuries as well as COVID-19 health and safety protocols.