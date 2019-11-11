Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby has been ruled out for the rest of tonight's game against the Los Angeles Clippers after accidentally being poked in the eye by Kawhi Leonard in the first quarter.

OG Anunoby (eye) will not return tonight, team says. Shorthanded Raptors now even more shorthanded. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 12, 2019

Anunoby, who played just one minute and 47 seconds in the game, registered one assist before leaving.

This is the first game that the defending champion Raptors has played against their former teammate Leonard since he signed with the Clippers in the off-season.