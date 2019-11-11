Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby saw very little game action Monday against his former teammate Kawhi Leonard of the Los Clippers after being inadvertently being poked in the eye by Leonard in the first quarter.

The 22-year-old is going to see an eye specialist on Tuesday, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Lewenberg added that after the game, Anunoby was wearing a large bandage/patch over his right eye.

Leonard and the Clippers ultimately went on to beat the Raptors 98-88 in what was Leonard's first game against his former team since signing with the Clippers in the off-season.

Besides Anunoby, Toronto was without the services of Kyle Lowry (thumb) and Serge Ibaka (ankle), who sustained injuries against the New Orleans Pelicans last week.