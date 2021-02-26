The Toronto Raptors were already without much of their coaching staff and now they'll be without a key player when they take on the Houston Rockets on Friday night in Tampa.

Pascal Siakam will miss Friday night's contest due to health and safety protocols.

In addition to Nick Nurse and 5 members of his coaching staff, Pascal Siakam will also miss tonight's game vs Houston due to health and safety protocols. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 26, 2021

Siakam joins six members of the team staff, including head coach Nick Nurse, as unavailable for the game - the first contest all season in which the Raptors have been affected by the league's health and safety protocols.

In 30 games this season, the 26-year-old Siakam is averaging 20.1 points on .453 shooting, 7.5 boards and 4.8 assists over 35.8 minutes a night.

The Raptors (16-17) are coming off of two straight losses after having gone over .500 for the first time this season.