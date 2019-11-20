47m ago
Ibaka ahead of schedule; close to return
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse told reporters Wednesday that forward Serge Ibaka is ahead of schedule and getting close to a return. Nurse added the 30-year-old could return from his right ankle injury as soon as Saturday in Atlanta against the Hawks.
TSN.ca Staff
Unique bond between Siakam, VanVleet paying off for Raptors
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse told reporters Wednesday that forward Serge Ibaka is ahead of schedule and getting close to a return.
Nurse added the 30-year-old could return from his right ankle injury as soon as Saturday in Atlanta against the Hawks.
Ibaka was injured on Nov. 8 in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans and has not played since. In eight games so far this season, Ibaka is averaging 14.0 points per game to go along with 6.5 rebounds.
As for another injured Raptor, Nurse said there is no update on point guard Kyle Lowry, who has also been out since Nov. 8 with a thumb injury.
The Raps will take on the Orlando Magic at home Wednesday night before facing the Hawks Saturday night.