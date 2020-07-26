Bubble brothers: Getting to know the Antetokounmpo brothers through Uno

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet left Sunday's scrimmage against the Portland Trail Blazers with a banged left knee and will not return.

Raptors say Fred VanVleet has a banged left knee and will not return. — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) July 26, 2020

The injury seemingly happened when VanVleet attempted to take a charge in the first quarter and headed straight to the locker room.

Meanwhile, Raptors guard/forward Patrick McCaw did not suit up for Sunday's contest. Head coach Nick Nurse told reporters McCaw is dealing with a reoccurring issue.

Gasol will play for the Raptors tonight. Patrick McCaw is still out. Nurse says he’s been dealing with a reoccurring issue. Everybody else should be available. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 26, 2020

After their showdown with Portland, Toronto will be back in action on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns. They will begin regular season play on Aug. 1 against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.