Bubble brothers: Getting to know the Antetokounmpo brothers through Uno

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet left Sunday's scrimmage against the Portland Trail Blazers with a banged left knee and did not return.

Raptors say Fred VanVleet has a banged left knee and will not return. — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) July 26, 2020

The injury seemingly happened when VanVleet attempted to take a charge in the first quarter and headed straight to the locker room.

After the game, which the Raptors won 110-104, head coach Nick Nurse told reporters the injury doesn't seem too bad but there was no point trying to play through it in a scrimmage.

Meanwhile, Raptors guard/forward Patrick McCaw did not suit up for Sunday's contest. Nurse told reporters McCaw is dealing with a reoccurring issue.

Gasol will play for the Raptors tonight. Patrick McCaw is still out. Nurse says he’s been dealing with a reoccurring issue. Everybody else should be available. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 26, 2020

After their win over Portland, Toronto will be back in action on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns for their third and final scrimmage. They will begin regular season play on Aug. 1 against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.