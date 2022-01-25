TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports that Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is experiencing right knee soreness and is questionable to play Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Centre Khem Birch, who is recovering from nose surgery, remains sidelined.

VanVleet, 27, has logged a league-leading 38.2 minutes per game this season.

He most recently played 42 minutes in a 114-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday and has registered 40-plus minutes in four of his last five games.

On the season, VanVleet is averaging 21.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and seven assists per game.

The Raptors currently sit ninth in the Eastern Conference at 22-22.