Raptors G VanVleet questionable (knee) vs. Nuggets
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is listed as questionable for Saturday night's game against the Denver Nuggets, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.
VanVleet, 28, just returned to the Raptors' lineup on Wednesday after missing five games with a right knee injury.
The first-time all-star is averaging 21.3 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds this season.
The Raptors will also be without forward OG Anunoby (finger) and guard Malachi Flynn (hamstring) on Saturday.