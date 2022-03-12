Raps look to ride the return of Fred while visiting Suns

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is listed as questionable for Saturday night's game against the Denver Nuggets, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

The Raptors are listing Fred VanVleet as questionable for tonight's game in Denver with his lingering knee soreness. Anunoby and Flynn are still out. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 12, 2022

VanVleet, 28, just returned to the Raptors' lineup on Wednesday after missing five games with a right knee injury.

The first-time all-star is averaging 21.3 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds this season.

The Raptors will also be without forward OG Anunoby (finger) and guard Malachi Flynn (hamstring) on Saturday.