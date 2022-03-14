Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet will play tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers, per TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

LeBron James remains questionable for the Lakers as Los Angeles is on the second night of a back-to-back.

VanVleet missed Saturday's 127-115 victory over the Denver Nuggets as he continues to recover from a right knee injury. He played in Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns after missing the previous five games.

The 28-year-old All-Star is averaging 21.3 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds this season.

In other injury news, head coach Nick Nurse said that OG Anunoby (fractured finger) had a follow-up with the hand specialist in Los Angeles today and that his finger hasn't fully healed yet. The plan is to test it out in practice tomorrow and he and the team will decide whether to give it more time or attempt to play through it.