Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with knee soreness, per TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

VanVleet exited Monday's 120-90 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans with knee soreness in the fourth quarter. He finished the night with 20 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The 27-year-old is averaging a career-high 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists through 50 games this season. On Feb. 3, VanVleet was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career and will participate in the 3-point contest. He was chosen by Team LeBron as a reserve.