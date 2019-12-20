Sterner: Raps need a great defensive game plan to get through this stretch

Fred VanVleet is back.

VanVleet is back tonight. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 20, 2019

The guard will return Friday night against the Washington Wizards after missing the last five games with a knee injury.

That means the Raptors will go with a starting lineup of Kyle Lowry, VanVleet, Patrick McCaw, OG Anunoby and Serge Ibaka.

VanVleet was injured in a game on Sunday Dec. 8 against the Philadelphia 76ers and has not played since, with the Raps going 4-1 in his absence. The 25-year-old is having a career-best season in 2019, averaging 18.0 points and 7.0 assists in 22 games.