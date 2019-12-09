Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, who suffered a right knee contusion in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia 76ers, is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls.

VanVleet was injured in the first half of Sunday's game and did not return. He played just 12 minutes, scoring just two points before leaving the game.

The 25-year-old VanVleet is having a career-best season in 2019, averaging 18.0 points and 7.0 assists.

The Raptors will look to end a three-game losing streak when they take on the Bulls tonight.