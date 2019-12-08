Armstrong: The Raptors haven’t been as sharp in the last two games

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet will not return to Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a right knee contusion the team announced.

Update: Fred VanVleet (right knee contusion) will not return tonight. — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 9, 2019

VanVleet started against the 76ers and played 12:07, scoring two points and adding two assists and one rebound, before leaving the game in the second quarter.

The 25-year-old has played in every game this season for the Raptors and entered the contest averaging 18.7 points, 7.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.