1h ago
Raptors' Lowry (foot) questionable vs. Pistons
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is questionable for tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons as he continues to battle a foot injury.
Lowry missed the Raptors' loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday with foot soreness.
Lowry, 35, is averaging 17.2 points per game, 5.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists this season.
In other injury news, DeAndre' Bembry and Paul Watson (protocols), Patrick McCaw (knee), and Jalen Harris (hip) will all miss the game.
The Raptors currently sit 11th in the Eastern Conference with an 18-28 record.