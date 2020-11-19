The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday that they've given qualifying offers to big man Chris Boucher and forward Oshae Brissett.

The Raptors have officially extended qualifying offers to Chris Boucher and Oshae Brissett (as well as Nando De Colo, which is more of a formality than anything else), making them restricted free agents. No qualifying offer for Malcolm Miller makes him unrestricted. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 19, 2020

As a result of the transactions, Boucher and Brissett will now be restricted free agents as opposed to being unrestricted.

As TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg points out, forward Malcolm Miller, who had played with the Raptors over the past three seasons, was not given a qualifying offer by Toronto.

Toronto also extended a qualifying offer to former Raptor, Nando De Colo, but Lewenberg describes this transactions as being a "formality" seeing as De Colo last played in the NBA in 2014.

NBA free agency officially opens on Sunday but teams are allowed to start negotiating with players as of Friday at 6 p.m. ET.