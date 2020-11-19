The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday that they've given qualifying offers to big man Chris Boucher and forward Oshae Brissett.

As a result of the transactions, Boucher and Brissett will now be restricted free agents as opposed to being unrestricted.

As TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg points out, forward Malcolm Miller, who had played with the Raptors over the past three seasons, was not given a qualifying offer by Toronto.

Toronto also extended a qualifying offer to former Raptor, Nando De Colo, but Lewenberg describes this transactions as being a "formality" seeing as De Colo last played in the NBA in 2014.

NBA free agency officially opens on Sunday but teams are allowed to start negotiating with players as of Friday at 6 p.m. ET.