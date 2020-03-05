It wasn’t even that long ago. Two hundred and sixty-six days, in fact.

The Raptors will face the Warriors in San Francisco Thursday night for the first time since winning the championship in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on June 13. But things are completely different.

Catch the game LIVE on TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca, the TSN App and on TSN Direct beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

After losing two starters – Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and three-point specialist Danny Green – the Raptors somehow find themselves second in the Eastern Conference at 43-18. Plus, they’ve dealt with more injuries this season than almost any team in the NBA.

Almost any team.

As much as the Raps have been hit by injuries, Golden State has been broadsided. They lead the league by far in players missing games because of injury. Klay Thompson has not played at all this season after tearing his ACL in Game 5 of the Finals. Steph Curry hasn’t played since October because of a broken hand, but, wouldn’t you know it, will make his return Thursday against Toronto.

Canadian Andrew Wiggins, the biggest name in the Warriors’ roster overhaul, told reporters Wednesday he can’t wait to play alongside his new teammate.

“He’s the type of player that single-handedly he’s going to come and change the way everyone plays for the better. So, I’m excited. He’s a game-changer.”

The Warriors have lost their fair share of game-changers recently, whether it’s because of injury, free agency or trade.

Only four Warriors who played in last year’s Finals remain on the team’s current roster. And only one of them might be in action Thursday.

Thompson won’t be as he continues to rehab his injured knee. Centre Kevon Looney is listed as out because of a hip injury. Draymond Green has missed the last three games because of an ailing knee and is officially questionable. So it really might just be Curry that’s left.

It’s hard to believe the level of change for both teams – especially the Warriors.

Raptors, Warriors Rosters Player 2018-19 Team Current Team OG Anunoby TOR TOR Chris Boucher TOR TOR Lorenzo Brown TOR EuroLeague Marc Gasol MEM/TOR TOR Danny Green TOR LAL Serge Ibaka TOR TOR Kawhi Leonard TOR LAC Jeremy Lin ATL/TOR Chinese Basketball Association Kyle Lowry TOR TOR Jordan Loyd TOR Spanish Liga Patrick McCaw CLE/TOR TOR Jodie Meeks TOR Free agent C.J. Miles TOR/MEM Free agent Malcolm Miller TOR TOR Greg Monroe TOR/BOS/PHI Basketball Bundesliga Eric Moreland TOR/PHO Chinese Basketball Association Norman Powell TOR TOR Malachi Richardson TOR Lega Basket Serie A Pascal Siakam TOR TOR Jonas Valanciunas TOR/MEM MEM Fred VanVleet TOR DAL Jordan Bell GSW Free agent Andrew Bogut GSW National Basketball League (Australia) Quinn Cook GSW LAL DeMarcus Cousins GSW Free agent Steph Curry GSW GSW Marcus Derrickson GSW Free agent Kevin Durant GSW BKN Jacob Evans GSW MIN Draymond Green GSW GSW Andre Iguodala GSW MIA Jonas Jerebko GSW EuroLeague Damian Jones GSW ATL Damian Lee GSW GSW Shaun Livingston GSW Retired Kevon Looney GSW GSW Alfronzo McKinnie GSW CLE Klay Thompson GSW GSW

All dynasties fall apart. But the pace of Golden State’s undoing is almost unheard of. At the 62-game mark last season, the Warriors were in first place at 43-19. This time around they’re 14-48 and own the worst record in the NBA.

The downturn started in Game 2 of the Finals when Looney and Thompson each suffered injuries that knocked them out of Game 3. While both players able to return in the series, Thompson has not seen game-action since.

And then there was Kevin Durant. The former MVP made his return to the lineup in Game 5 after missing the previous nine games with what was being described as an ankle injury. Durant dropped 11 in the opening quarter and it looked like the Warriors had their mojo back, but it wouldn’t last.

While battling for a loose ball with Toronto’s Serge Ibaka early in the second quarter, Durant stopped in his tracks. It was clear something was wrong and Golden State’s worst fears were soon confirmed – it was a torn Achilles tendon for the Warriors’ star, ending his season and eventually his tenure in the Bay Area. Durant announced on the first day of free agency he was signing with the Brooklyn Nets, delivering possibly the biggest blow to the Warriors dynasty.

Let’s go through the rest of the Golden State roster. Andre Iguodala was traded to the Grizzlies to clear salary cap room for a D’Angelo Russell sign-and-trade with the Nets. DeMarcus Cousins went to the Lakers. So did Quinn Cook. Shaun Livingston retired. Other players Alfonzo McKinnie, Andrew Bogut, Jordan Bell, Jonas Jerebko and Jacob Evans no longer remain on their roster.

The Warriors don’t even look the same as they did at the start of this season, swinging a blockbuster deal swapping Russell for Wiggins and a first-round pick. They also shipped centre Willie Cauley-Stein to the Dallas Mavericks in January.

Like Golden State, the Raptors lost their best player to another team in free agency. Terence Davis and Rondae-Hollis Jefferson have helped fill the void as new faces, but multiple injuries have forced head coach Nick Nurse to make adjustments on the fly.

Last season, Toronto’s top five in minutes played went:

1. Pascal Siakam (2,548)

2. Danny Green (2,216)

3. Kyle Lowry (2,213)

4. Kawhi Leonard (2,040)

5. Serge Ibaka (2,010)

This year’s order looks completely different:

1. Kyle Lowry (1,789)

2. OG Anunoby (1,787)

3. Pascal Siakam (1,767)

4. Fred VanVleet (1,719)

5. Serge Ibaka (1,275)

In terms of Toronto’s injuries, VanVleet (shoulder), Ibaka (knee) and Gasol (hamstring) are questionable for Thursday’s rematch. Gasol was originally listed as out but he’s been upgraded, which is an encouraging sign and should indicate he’s close, notes TSN’s Josh Lewenberg.

Thursday’s matchup won’t be the same as last time. The stakes are lower, the rosters are different and the Warriors are a shell of their former selves.

Still, it’s bringing back quite the set of memories for the Raptors.

“It is going to bring back a lot of memories. It is already, just being here. It’s interesting,” Nick Nurse said Wednesday on TSN 1050.

“It’s incredible what we did and I think most of the time when things aren’t going well you can think back: ‘We did that and we’re capable, we have the people to do it [again], we have to continue to get better,’” Siakam said.

Toronto leads the Boston Celtics by one game in the standings for the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference behind the Milwaukee Bucks. The Warriors, meanwhile, are looking to end a nine-game home losing streak at the Chase Center.