Toronto Raptors point guard Goran Dragic is stepping away from the team for personal reasons, the club announced on Sunday.

“Goran is taking some time away from the team, with our full support, to manage a personal matter," said Raptors' general manager Bobby Webster in a statement. "He has been a complete professional in the time that he has been with the Raptors – Goran has been a great mentor to our younger players and a valued teammate for our veterans. He will continue to work out and stay in shape during his time away.

"There is no definite timeline for this process, and we will advise updates as appropriate. Goran has the backing of Masai, Nick and the entire organization, and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Dragic has played in just five games in the 2021-22 season and just once since Oct. 25. In 17.9 minutes per game, the 35 year old is averaging 8.0 points, 1.8 assists, and 2.8 rebounds.

The veteran was acquired from the Miami Heat, along side centre Precious Achiuwa, in exchange for Kyle Lowry this past offseason.