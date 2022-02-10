Where do the Raps fit in all the chaos of the NBA's trade deadline?

Goran Dragic's time with the Toronto Raptors is over.

The Raptors are trading the veteran point guard to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for veteran forward Thad Young, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Sources: Full Spurs-Raptors deal:



Raptors: Thad Young, Drew Eubanks, 2022 Pistons second-rounder



Spurs: Goran Dragic, Toronto 2022 first-rounder (protected 1-14, protected 1-13 in 2023, turning into future seconds) — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022

The Raptors will also receive a 2022 second-round pick via the Detroit Pistons and forward/centre Drew Eubanks. The Spurs also receive the Raptors' 2022 first-round pick that is lottery protected in both 2022 and 2023 and would turn into two second-round picks after that.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Spurs are expected to immediately buy Dragic out.

ESPN Sources: The Spurs -- who are trading for Toronto's Goran Dragic -- are expected to negotiate a contract buyout with Dragic. Among the interested expected to be interested once he becomes a free agent: Dallas, Milwaukee, Chicago, Clippers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

While Dragic’s time north of the border wasn’t particularly long, it was eventful. Acquired last summer alongside Precious Achiuwa in a sign-and-trade that saw Kyle Lowry land with the Miami Heat, Dragic was brought in to give Toronto’s backcourt some stability after losing a franchise icon.