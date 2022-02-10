23m ago
Report: Raps ship Dragic, first to Spurs for Young, Eubanks
Goran Dragic's time with the Toronto Raptors is over. The Raptors are trading the veteran point guard to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for veteran forward Thad Young, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.
TSN.ca Staff
Sources: Full Spurs-Raptors deal:— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022
Raptors: Thad Young, Drew Eubanks, 2022 Pistons second-rounder
Spurs: Goran Dragic, Toronto 2022 first-rounder (protected 1-14, protected 1-13 in 2023, turning into future seconds)
The Raptors will also receive a 2022 second-round pick via the Detroit Pistons and forward/centre Drew Eubanks. The Spurs also receive the Raptors' 2022 first-round pick that is lottery protected in both 2022 and 2023 and would turn into two second-round picks after that.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Spurs are expected to immediately buy Dragic out.
ESPN Sources: The Spurs -- who are trading for Toronto's Goran Dragic -- are expected to negotiate a contract buyout with Dragic. Among the interested expected to be interested once he becomes a free agent: Dallas, Milwaukee, Chicago, Clippers.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022
While Dragic’s time north of the border wasn’t particularly long, it was eventful. Acquired last summer alongside Precious Achiuwa in a sign-and-trade that saw Kyle Lowry land with the Miami Heat, Dragic was brought in to give Toronto’s backcourt some stability after losing a franchise icon.
Dragic started the season-opener and went on to play in the first four games but was then benched on Oct. 27 and didn’t appear in a game again until Nov. 13. In late November, Dragic stepped away from the team due to personal reasons and has not played since.
All in all, the 35-year-old played in five games for the Raptors, averaging 8.0 points and 1.8 assists on 38.2 per cent shooting from the field. The numbers were a sharp drop-off from both his career averages and his time with the Heat, where he made the All-Star Team in 2017 and started at point guard as the team advanced to the NBA Finals in 2020.
A second-round pick in 2008, Dragic has also spent time with the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets over the course of his 14-year NBA career.
The Raptors (30-23) enter play Thursday winners of seven straight and currently sit sixth in the Eastern Conference, half a game up on the Boston Celtics.
Young, 33, is his 14th NBA season out of Georgia Tech.
The New Orleans native appeared 26 games for the Spurs this season and was averaging 14.2 minutes of game time a night.
A veteran of 1,059 NBA games, Young has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls.
Eubanks, 25, is in his fourth season out of Oregon State. The Starksville, MI native was averaging 12.1 minutes a night with the Spurs.