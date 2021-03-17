Siakam, VanVleet among four Raptors cleared to practice

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

Fred VanVleet has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s game vs Detroit. Siakam, McCaw and Flynn are also questionable. Anunoby is still out. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 17, 2021

Pascal Siakam, Patrick McCaw and Malachi Flynn remain questionable, while OG Anunoby is still out in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols.

VanVleet confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that he had COVID-19 after missing multiple games.

He has not played since Feb. 26 against the Houston Rockets before the NBA All-Star Break.

Following their matchup with Detroit, Toronto will take on the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz Friday evening in Tampa.