Feschuk: If you can’t get the haul of hauls for Lowry you keep him

Nick Nurse and five other members of his coaching staff will not be on the bench beginning on Friday night when the Toronto Raptors take on the Houston Rockets in Tampa due to health and safety protocols, the club announced on Friday.

General manager Bobby Webster is set to address the media later on Friday afternoon during Nurse's normal coaching availability.

Nurse and his staff will continue to work remotely, the club says, and details on their return to the bench will be given at a later date.

The reigning NBA Coach of the Year, Nurse was last on the bench for the team's Wednesday night loss to the Miami Heat.

The game against the Rockets is the first of a three-game homestand with the Chicago Bulls visiting on Sunday and the Detroit Pistons coming in on Tuesday.

The 16-17 Raptors currently sit fifth in the Eastern Conference.