Lowry, Siakam and Anunoby all out for Raps' game against Magic on Friday

The Toronto Raptors continue to chase a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament as they host the Orlando Magic on Friday.

The Raptors are currently one game behind the Chicago Bulls for 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

Catch the action LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN Direct.

If the Raptors are going to gain ground on the Bulls, who host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, they’ll have to do it without three of their starters on the court.

The Raptors are resting Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby tomorrows vs Orlando. Trent (ankle), Bembry (hamstring) and Harris (hip) are doubtful. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 15, 2021

The team announced on Thursday that point guard Kyle Lowry and forwards Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby would all rest against the Magic.

Gary Trent Jr. (ankle), DeAndre' Bembry (hamstring) and Jalen Harris (hip) are listed as doubtful ahead of Friday’s game.

The Raptors attack could be boosted by the return of guard Fred VanVleet to the lineup.

After missing six games with a left hip flexor injury, VanVleet served a one-game suspension he picked up for leaving the Raptors' bench during an on-court altercation with the Los Angeles Lakers on April 4.

The 27-year-old served his ban in the Raptors’ 117-112 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Anunoby scored a team-high 22 points in that victory, while Siakam contributed 20 points, 11 assists and six rebounds to the winning cause.

Newly acquired Canadian Khem Birch made his first start of the Raptors against the Spurs and posted 14 points and six rebounds.

After the game, the 28-year-old centre said this is just the beginning of what he feels he can contribute to his new team.

“Not to be disrespectful, but I always knew I could do this type of stuff, but I think I can do more,” Birch said. “I feel like I’m gaining confidence right now.”

Following the Magic, the Raptors will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday as they continue a five-game homestand.