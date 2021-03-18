How long will it take Raptors to get back in sync?

The Toronto Raptors' injury report is empty ahead of Friday's matchup with the Utah Jazz, indicating that forward OG Anunoby will make his return.

Head coach Nick Nurse told reporters that it was nice to have everybody back for practice Thursday. He said Anunoby looked good and was impressed with his conditioning after missing more than two weeks.

Anunoby has missed multiple games due to the NBA's health and safety protocols and has not played since Feb. 26.

Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam made their returns Wednesday night in a loss to the Detroit Pistons after also missing multiple games in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols. Nurse said both players looked "energetic" in their returns.

Toronto has dropped six games in a row while the Jazz come into Friday's matchup in Tampa as leaders of the Western Conference.