16m ago
Report: Raptors' Harris dismissed from NBA
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris has been dismissed and disqualified from the NBA for violating terms of the league's anti-drug program, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Harris, per Charania, can apply for reinstatement in one year.
