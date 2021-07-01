How far away are the Raps from being contenders again?

Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris has been dismissed and disqualified from the NBA for violating terms of the league's anti-drug program, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris has been dismissed and disqualified from the NBA for violating terms of anti-drug program, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Harris is able to apply for reinstatement in one year. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2021

Harris, per Charania, can apply for reinstatement in one year.

More to come.