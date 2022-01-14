25m ago
Raptors' Birch suffers broken nose in loss to Pistons
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse said centre Khem Birch suffered a broken nose against the Detroit Pistons on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Raptors 87, Pistons 103
Birch will head back to Toronto and undergo surgery.
Birch logged just over three minutes of action before exiting the game.
On the season, Birch is averaging 6.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in 22 appearances.
The Raptors fell 103-87 to the Pistons for their second straight loss.