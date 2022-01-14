Raptors' Birch suffers broken nose in loss to Pistons

Up Next

Up Next

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse said centre Khem Birch suffered a broken nose against the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

Birch will head back to Toronto and undergo surgery.

Birch will undergo surgery on his broken nose. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 15, 2022

Birch logged just over three minutes of action before exiting the game.

On the season, Birch is averaging 6.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in 22 appearances.

The Raptors fell 103-87 to the Pistons for their second straight loss.