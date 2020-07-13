Armstrong on how time before the bubble could help the Raptors

Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry said Monday he remains confident in the NBA's bubble as COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in Florida.

"Our protocol is unbelievable," Lowry said on a Zoom call with reporters. "Our health and safety measures haves been top-notch. I think this thing will work perfectly... (The NBA) is doing everything they can to make sure we're healthy, safe and able to do our job at a high level."

Members of the Raptors arrived in Florida in late June and entered the NBA's bubble at Disney World on July 7. Florida recorded a record-high 15,299 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Pascal Siakam praised the team's protocols upon their arrival in Flordia earlier this month, stating he and his teammates are as safe there as they would be anywhere.

"Obviously Florida is one of (the U.S. states) that's pretty high at the moment, but . . . the team has been doing a fantastic job in terms of making sure we're kind of isolated," Siakam said on July 3. "Obviously, you're kind of scared seeing the cases rise but you trust the team's going to do everything, the NBA is going to do everything to make sure we're safe."

The Raptors held their first practice in four months on Saturday. The team will play their first game of the NBA's restart on Aug. 1, when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers.