Lowry, Siakam, three others out vs. Clippers

The Toronto Raptors have listed Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby as out for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Paul Watson was also listed as out, while centre Chris Boucher has been upgraded to questionable.

Lowry will miss the game due to rest while VanVleet continues to manage his injured hip. Siakam will miss his first game due to a shoulder injury he sustained against the Memphis Grizzlies. Anunoby will miss his fifth straight game for injury management on his left calf.

Boucher has not played since April 23, when he sustained a sprained MCL.

The Raptors (27-41) are on the brink of being eliminated from the playoffs and sit 4.5 games back of the 10th place Indiana Pacers for the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.